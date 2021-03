Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom, left, checks Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored with 4.5 seconds left in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars.

Werenski scored his first goal since Jan. 23.

Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for Columbus.

Max Domi added a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno also scored, and Jack Roslovic finished with three assists for Columbus, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Andrew Cogliano, Andrej Sekera and Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas.