Two goals in 45 seconds of 3rd lift Preds over Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Alexandre Texier chase a loose puck behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored in the first and third periods, Pekka Rinne made 21 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 to split a two-game series.

The Predators broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the first 45 seconds of the third period.

Jarnkrok beat Elvis Merzlikins from the slot 16 seconds in, and Filip Forsberg followed with his team-leading eighth goal off a faceoff.

Gabriel Carlsson got his first NHL goal, Boone Jenner also scored and Merzlikins had 35 saves for the Blue Jackets before leaving the game after falling hard early in the third period.