TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 13: Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets stops a shot against Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 13, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who had to hold off a 6-on-5 push by the Blue Jackets late.

Joonas Korpisalo made 31 stops for Columbus, and Riley Nash and Eric Robinson had goals.

Game 4 is Monday.