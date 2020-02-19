Konecny helps Flyers send Blue Jackets to 6th straight loss

Philadelphia Flyers’ Kevin Hayes (13) and Ivan Provorov (9) celebrate past Columbus Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) after a goal by Hayes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1.

Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Philippe Myers, and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, who moved a point ahead of Columbus and into third place in the Metropolitan Division with the win.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost their sixth straight. Columbus has earned points in three of those defeats.

Philadelphia won despite setting a season low with 15 shots on goal. The Flyers’ Carter Hart stopped 28 of 29 shots.