Hurricanes get goals from 6 players to beat Blue Jackets

NHL Columbus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, left, scores past Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5.

Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Staal and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist.

Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Patrik Laine had two goals, and Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

The two teams wrap up a back-to-back series on Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools