Hurricanes get goals from 6 players to beat Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, left, scores past Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5.

Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Staal and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist.

Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Patrik Laine had two goals, and Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

The two teams wrap up a back-to-back series on Monday night.