Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) eyes the shot of Carolina Hurricanes’ Cedric Paquette (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3.

Jordan Staal was credited with two goals following a scoring change, and Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won three games in a row.

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Blue Jackets, who had a three-game points streak halted.