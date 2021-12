NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored four goals and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 6-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also scored, and Mikael Granlund had assists on all four of Forsberg’s goals.

The Predators have won two of three. Columbus has dropped two straight.