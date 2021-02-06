Blue Jackets place Werenski on IR list, recall Foudy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski is out for at least a week after sustaining a lower-body injury.

The defenseman, 23, was injured during Thursday’s game against Dallas and is expected to miss one to two weeks, according to Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen.

Werenski has one goal and three assists for four points with nine penalty minutes in 12 game with the Blue Jackets this season. He debuted with the NHL in the 2016-17 season.

Foudy, 21, has bee called up to the main roster from the club’s taxi squad.

Foudy has three assists, two penalty minutes, and a +3 plus/minus rating in 11 games this season.