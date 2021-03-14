Blue Jackets lose in shootout to Stars, 2-1

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, right, makes a stop against Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi in a shootout during an NHL. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games to a lower-body injury and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the Dallas Stars over the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1.

It ended a two-game losing streak for the Stars.

The win came one day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves and is 3-0-1 against Columbus this season.

Joe Pavelski scored the lone goal for Dallas in regulation at 14:28 of the first period.

Zach Werenski scored Columbus’ lone goal at 6:49 of the third.

