Bemstrom’s OT tally lifts Blue Jackets over Senators 4-3

NHL Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Blue Jackets head athletic trainer Mike Vogt, left, kneels and checks on Elvis Merzlikins (90), of Latvia, after Merzlikins was injured during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Emil Bemstrom scored 4:35 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Bemstrom knocked home a rebound for his seventh of the season.

Nick Foligno scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Stefan Matteau tied it with his second of the season midway through the third period.

Connor Brown had two goals for Ottawa, which traded away two of its top offensive players at the deadline earlier in the day.

Colin White also scored, and Marcus Hogberg had 41 saves in Ottawa’s third straight loss.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools