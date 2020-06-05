NHL to reopen facilities for voluntary workouts June 8

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) pushes his way past Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Hockey League is allowing team facilities to reopen and players to take part in voluntary on- and off-ice workouts beginning Monday.

The league announced its move to “Phase 2” of a potential return Thursday night. Earlier in the day, it unveiled the final details of the 24-team playoff format that will be used if play resumes and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced one of their players tested positive for the coronavirus.

During this stage, players can skate or work out in groups of up to six at a time. Unlike training camps, which could begin sometime in July, these workouts are not mandatory for players, who can choose to skate in their current city even if they don’t play there.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The playoffs will consist of 24 teams with 12 in the Eastern Conference and 12 in the Western Conference.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be the 9th-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. CBJ will play Toronto in a best-of-five games qualifying round.

The NHL has yet to announce which two cities will host the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs. Columbus is one of 10 cities being considered as a host city.

Here are the 10 cities being considered as a hub city for the playoffs: