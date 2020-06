Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, center, of Denmark, controls the puck between Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Braydon Coburn, left, and Erik Cernak, of Slovakia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Bjorkstrand scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The National Hockey League has eliminated Columbus as a “HUB” to resume play this summer. NBC Sports attributed this information to Blue Jackets general mangers Jarmo Kekalainen.

According to The Athletic website, Columbus and Minnesota are areas no longer in consideration to host professional hockey.

The NHL looks to have playoff games in a 24 team format at two host cities before the end of summer.