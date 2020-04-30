NHL announces possible return to practice in mid to late May

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 6: Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up before taking on the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 6, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY/TORONTO (WCMH) — The National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association met Wednesday and announced they have not made any decisions or set a timeline for a possible return to play scenarios.

But the organizations did announce the possibly of allowing workouts and practices in mid to late May. The joint press release read in part

Provided that conditions continue to trend favorably – and, subject to potential competitive concerns as between disparately situated markets – we believe we may be able to move to Phase 2 at some point in the mid-to-later portion of May. Specific guidelines governing Player and Hockey Staff activity would be provided at that time. In the meantime, we expect Players and Hockey Staff to continue to adhere to the recommended guidelines put in place when the season was paused on March 12.

The Blue Jackets currently hold the second wild card spot, the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But CBJ has played two more games than the New York Islanders who are one point behind Columbus. CBJ has played one more game than the Florida Panthers who are two points behind Columbus.