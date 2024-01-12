COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fun fact: Tom Brady is one of two quarterbacks with the most road playoff victories in NFL history. The other is Joe Flacco.

The only quarterback on the Cleveland Browns’ roster with more experience playing in Houston is, of course, DeShaun Watson, but with a season-ending shoulder injury to Watson and failed experiments with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker, Flacco has emerged as the team’s leader – and how.

Flacco will lead the Cleveland Browns into Houston at 4:30 p.m. on NBC to kick off the wild-card playoff games this weekend.

Here is what to watch for when the Browns face the Texans:

It should be noted that these are not your Week 16 Texans. Yes, the Browns dominated the Texans in their 36-22 victory, that was more of a blowout until Houston scored two late TDs. But the Texans had no answer on offense without Rookie of the year front-runner C.J. Stroud.

Stroud missed two weeks while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and on Dec. 24 the Texans rolled out backup Case Keenum, who was eventually replaced by third-stringer Davis Mills. The Browns defense held the Texans to 111 yards over the first three quarters before softening to the tune of 139 yards in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) reacts during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

The Texans will get a huge boost with Stroud, who even in six losses he’s played in has tossed five TD passes to zero interceptions. The running game, however, has suffered with or without Stroud, averaging 77.4 yards on the ground in seven losses, including 72 against Cleveland three weeks ago. In Houston’s 10 wins, the team is averaging over 110 rushing yards per game.

The Browns didn’t just stop the run against the Texans, they’ve been doing it all year, ranking 11th in run defense with 105.5 yards allowed per game. Of course, the 183 yards Cincinnati gained against Cleveland’s reserves in Week 18 inflates that number, which otherwise might be lower.

Offensively, receiver Amari Cooper exploded for 265 yards on 11 receptions in Week 16 and the Texans allowed 303 yards through the air. Over the last month, however, the Texans have allowed 665 yards and two touchdowns, meaning they’ve given up only 362 yards passing in the other three games. Cooper’s two scores represent the only touchdowns allowed over the last month.

Cleveland’s hottest receiver over the last month is TE David Njoku, who has 28 receptions, 373 yards and four touchdowns during that span. Since the halfway point of the season, he’s averaging 9.75 targets per game. Should the Texans shift their focus to Cooper, Njoku could reap the benefits.

Stat to watch: The Houston Texans boast a +10-turnover ratio, forcing 24 total turnovers, including 14 interceptions. The Browns, on the other hand, limp into the playoffs with a -9-turnover ratio, coughing up the ball a league worst 37 times. As much of a lift as Flacco has given the Browns, he’s also thrown eight picks over five games.

Betting Lines: Cleveland (-2.5), Total (44.5)

Prediction: The veteran outduels the rookie in a nail biter – Browns 24-23.