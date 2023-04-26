COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former Ohio State standout defensive end Chase Young is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

According to SI.com’s Jeremy Brener, the Washington Commanders have declined Young’s fifth year option, making him a free agent after the upcoming season. Young was set to earn over $17 million in 2024.

Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown. In 2021 he played nine games, collecting 1.5 sacks, before tearing his ACL. Last season he played in just three games while recovering from his injury.

The Commanders could still retain Young beyond the 2023 season with a new contract or by placing the team’s franchise tag, which would be worth approximately $24 million for one year. However, should Young struggle to regain his early career success, the team could avoid a hefty price tag next season.

Young totaled 30.5 sacks, including 16.5 with seven forced fumbles in 2019, over three years at Ohio State. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy vote of 2019, behind Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow.