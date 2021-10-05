COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars said Tuesday that he has addressed a viral video showing a woman dancing on Urban Meyer with the coach.

Meyer, who coached Ohio State from 2012 to ’18, is in his first season with the Jaguars. After a game Thursday in Cincinnati, he stayed in Ohio, and over the weekend the video went viral, apparently shot at a restaurant that Meyer owns in the Short North.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere.

“Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Meyer said Monday that he apologized to team members and his family for being a distraction, calling it “stupid” and saying, “I should not have put myself in that kind of position.”

Khan’s statement came out amid reports of “closed-door” meetings at Jaguars offices over a “morals clause” that could lead to Meyer being fired for violating his contract. Khan did not address those reports in his statement.

The Jaguars are 0-4 and next play the Tennessee Titans, who are coached by Mike Vrabel, an assistant under Meyer at Ohio State.