COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team and family after a video surfaced online showing an unknown woman dancing in front of him.

Meyer said the moment — which appeared to take place at the Urban Chophouse, a restaurant he owns in the Short North — was a “distraction.”

Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation:pic.twitter.com/X8plCNWbiQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It’s stupid,” Meyer said. “I explained everything that happened and owned it. I should not have put that myself in that kind of position.”

Meyer, who coached Ohio State from 2012 to ’18, was back in the state last week when the Jaguars played the Cincinnati Bengals. He said he didn’t return to Florida with the team so he could visit with family.

He said he went to the restaurant with them when a group came over to take photos and tried to get Meyer to come onto the dance floor. A video of a woman in the group with Meyer was posted online.

“I should have left,” Meyer said.

When asked by a reporter, Meyer said he also apologized to his family.

“Of course I did,” he said. “They were upset.”

The Jaguars are off to an 0-4 start in Meyer’s first season, including the 24-21 loss to the Bengals.