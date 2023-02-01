TAMPA (WCMH) — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced he is retiring from the NFL after a 23 season career.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback released a video on his social media channels where he said “I’m retiring. For good.”

This is the second time Brady announced he would retire following a 2022 announcement, on the same date. Brady then unretired a month later to play another season with Tampa, where the Bucs won the NFC South with an 8-9 record and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

It was the only season in which Brady finished with a losing record in his entire career.

In his 23-year career, Brady won seven Super Bowls including six with the New England Patriots. He also won five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, and is the all-time passing yards leader in the league’s history.

The 45-year-old has not yet announced his next endeavor. Last May, Brady signed a $375 million contract to be a commentator with FOX Sports.

He will be eligible and is expected to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2028.