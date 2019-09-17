Texans release punter Trevor Daniel, sign Bryan Anger

Breaking News
HOUSTON (AP)The Houston Texans have released punter Trevor Daniel after he ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per punt through two games and signed free agent Bryan Anger.

Daniel, who played all 16 games for Houston as a rookie last season, had averaged 43.5 yards a punt this season.

Houston signed Anger in the offseason but released him just before the start of the regular season. In seven seasons with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Anger averaged 46.2 yards a punt.

