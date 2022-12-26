(WCMH) — The National Football League has moved bitter rivals into a primetime slot next week for Sunday Night Football on NBC4 for New Year’s Day 2023.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will now kickoff at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night in front of a national audience instead of its originally scheduled time of 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. The league announced it will move the Rams-Chargers game back to 4:25 p.m.

The Ravens (10-4) clinched a playoff spot Saturday but still have a chance at being crowned AFC North champions with two wins to close out the season. Additionally, they have a chance to knock the Steelers out of playoff contention. Pittsburgh (7-8) is clinging to a 3% chance of making the postseason after winning four of its last five games.

Even if Pittsburgh wins its last two, it does not guarantee a wild card spot as they currently sit as the lowest ranked 7-8 team in the AFC behind the Patriots, Jets, and Titans. Currently, four teams have clinched playoff spots in the AFC (Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, and Ravens).

You can watch Sunday Night Football on NBC4 starting at 7 p.m. on January 1.