(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” for the NFL’s seventh week of the 2022 season is expected to be the return of Miami Dolphins (3-3) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as Miami hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on NBC4.

Tagovailoa started the NFL season on a tear with a signature six-touchdown performance against the Ravens in week two. The following week, Tagovailoa suffered a head injury after being shoved to the field by a Bills defender, causing him to stumble.

He returned to that game against Buffalo and started just a few days later against the Cincinnati Bengals in week four’s Thursday night game. Tagovailoa was sacked and suffered ataxia, a medical term describing involuntary body movement after a head injury. He was carted off the field with a concussion, saying on Wednesday he lost consciousness.

His quick turn around to play against the Bengals sparked national attention and caused the NFL to adjust its concussion protocol. The consultant who did clear Tagovailoa to play in the Bengals game was fired. Now after two weeks on the sidelines, the Dolphins star QB is cleared to play.

Since Tagovailoa was carted off the field against Cincinnati, Miami has not won a game following a 3-0 start with three consecutive losses. The offense could return to its potent form with Tagovailoa connecting with the deadly receive duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both rank in the top-five in the NFL for receiving yards.

For Miami’s opponent Pittsburgh, they also have a quarterback starting who has cleared concussion protocol as rookie Kenny Pickett is expected to start. Pickett was hit in the third quarter against the Buccaneers, leaving the game in an eventual 20-18 win for the Steelers.

The Steelers are trying to avoid its first losing season since 2003 and trying to avoid its first loss to the Dolphins since 2016. Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.