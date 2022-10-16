(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is showcasing maybe the most highly anticipated game thus far in the NFL season. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) travel to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for NFC East supremacy on NBC4.

Just a day removed from celebrating the Phillies advancing to the National League Championship Series, Philly sports fans have another momentous match in their backyard.

The Eagles are the last unbeaten team in the NFL after finding ways to win a tough first five games. Philly has beaten Detroit, Minnesota, Washington, Jacksonville, and Arizona to begin its campaign through a versatile offense and a defense improving week after week.

Head coach Nick Sirianni and his Birds are seeing the breakout of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has thrown for close to 1,400 yards and has 10 total touchdowns, six of those coming on the ground. The running game has been responsible for 12 TDs in five games with Miles Sanders and Hurts keeping defenses on their toes.

Visiting the unbeaten Eagles is the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most surprising 4-1 teams in the NFL right now. In the team’s week one loss to Tampa Bay on ‘SNF’, star quarterback Dak Prescott picked up an injury that would leave him out a couple of weeks.

Backup Cooper Rush took the reigns and Dallas has yet to lose since. The Cowboys have beaten Cincinnati, the Giants, Washington, and the Rams since its week one loss. Rush has started five games in his NFL career and hasn’t lost one time.

Dallas’ success isn’t just Rush’s doing but also with the help of some former Buckeyes. Running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Noah Brown have featured prominently in the offense while the star-studded defense of the Cowboys continues to impact games.

The Cowboys defense has seven takeaways this year and boasts the second-best turnover differential in the NFL at +5. Dallas is also second in the league in sacks with 20. Sophomore sensation Micah Parsons has six at linebacker and is keeping himself in the defensive player of the year conversation again.

The better end of this NFC East rivalry belongs to Dallas of late, winning the last three games and averaging 43 points in those wins. Philly’s last win against the Cowboys was at home in November 2020.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.