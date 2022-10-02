(WCMH) — It’s a big one on “Sunday Night Football” for week four as the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on NBC4.

Throughout the week, there was doubt the game would be played in Tampa, Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall nearby as a category four storm on Wednesday. After the storm passed Florida, the NFL announced the game would go on as originally planned.

The matchup is one of the biggest for the entire season as Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady meet once again and for the first time since Super Bowl LV in Tampa. The 2020 title was grasped by Brady and his Bucs after a 31-9 win over Kansas City and Mahomes will look for some revenge tonight.

Mahomes spoke to NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor about the advice Brady has given him, including an encounter after the Chiefs fell to the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, the first playoff battle between the two star quarterbacks.

“He could be celebrating, he’s going to the Super Bowl and everything like that,” said Mahomes on Brady. “All he said to me, and it wasn’t a big thing, he said, “Hey, just keep doing it how you’re doing it. You’re doing it the right way. When the GOAT’s saying that, he’s saying you’re doing it the right way, it kind of shows you that you are doing it the right way.”

The Chiefs are looking for a bounce back after a 20-17 loss to the Colts in Indianapolis, the team’s first loss of the season. Kansas City’s offense haven’t been able to score as effortlessly the past two weeks as they are accustomed to since Mahomes became the quarterback in 2018.

Despite not eclipsing 30 points in each of the last two games, KC does have a Week 1 performance where the offense put up 44 against the Cardinals, more than double the Tampa Bay offense’s high for 2022.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his Bucs have sputtered this season having not scored more than 20 points in any of the first three games. A 14-12 loss to the Packers last Sunday was a disappointing showing from Tampa with just one touchdown all game.

The Bucs strength has been the defense, led by September’s NFC defensive player of the month Devin White, as Tampa has allowed just nine points per game, a league best.

