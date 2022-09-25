(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is in Denver, Colorado for week three as the Broncos (1-1) welcome the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) for an inter-conference clash between two of the NFL’s best defenses.

It has not been the dream start Denver fans might have been expecting in the Russell Wilson era. The new Broncos quarterback and his offense have had a rocky start scoring, with just 16 points in each of the team’s first two games.

After a week one loss to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16, the Broncos were able to get its first win this season as they beat the Houston Texans 16-9 in week two. Denver’s only touchdown didn’t come until the fourth quarter as Wilson threw a 22-yard pass to Eric Saubert for the score.

Despite having the ninth-lowest scoring offense in the NFL, the Broncos have one of the top defenses having allowed just 243.5 yards per game through two weeks, the third-lowest in the league.

The top-defense in the NFL belongs to Denver’s opponent — the 49ers — who have allowed just 210 yards per game to start 2022.

Niners fans’ held their collective breath early in its week two game against the Seattle Seahawks when starting quarterback Trey Lance sustained a gruesome ankle injury. It was later learned Lance’s injury was season-ending, bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo back in as the San Fran quarterback.

Garoppolo picked up the pieces for the Niners in the home 27-7 win over Seattle with an efficient 13 completions from 21 passing attempts and a touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley.

The Niners defense was dominant forcing three Seattle turnovers while former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa sacked Seahawks QB Geno Smith twice in the victory.

This is the first time Denver and San Fran are playing each other in four years, with the last match a 20-14 Niners win at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.