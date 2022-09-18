(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 will be showcasing the latest chapter in the NFL’s oldest rivalry as the Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 204th meeting between the two NFC North rivals will be an all-important match as the Packers (0-1) look to avoid the team’s first 0-2 start since 2006.

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay struggled in week one as they fell 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, with the offense’s lone touchdown coming from running back A.J. Dillon in the third quarter.

With Green Bay trying to win the NFC North title for a fourth straight year, a win at home in the team’s second consecutive division matchup will be crucial as Chicago comes to town.

The Bears (1-0) battled at home in week one to beat the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-soaked Soldier Field 19-10. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw two touchdowns in the game to start his second NFL season as Chicago tries to snatch a division title for the first time since 2018.

New head coach Matt Eberflus and company look to earn the franchise’s second 2-0 start in the last three seasons, but will need to break a long losing streak in order to do that.

Green Bay has won the last seven games against Chicago and the Bears haven’t won at Lambeau Field since a Thanksgiving Day 17-13 victory in 2015.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.