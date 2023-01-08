(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is closing out the regular season in Green Bay, Wisconsin with a battle for the 14th and final spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and Detroit Lions (8-8) are set to matchup at Lambeau Field in the finale of the 2022 regular season with this matchup potentially being a win and you’re in for both teams.

Green Bay’s exceptional turnaround after a disastrous start could lead them to another year in the NFL Playoffs. A four-game winning streak and some help from the rest of the league puts Aaron Rodgers and the Packers just a win over the Lions away from a Wild Card berth.

The Packers are competing with the Seattle Seahawks and Lions for the last spot in the NFC playoff bracket. They are the only team that controls its own destiny because the Packers at 9-8 would advance ahead of the Seahawks at 9-8 due to tiebreakers.

A question entering this Sunday night game will be whether Detroit has a chance to play for its first playoff appearance since 2016. Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions have had a remarkable turnaround going from three wins in 2021 to at least eight in 2022.

The Lions have won seven of its last nine games but can only make the playoffs with a win over Green Bay and a Seattle loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks kick-off against the Rams at 4:25 p.m. from Lumen Field in the Pacific Northwest.

If Seattle beats LA before ‘SNF’ kicks-off, the Lions will be knocked out and a win over the Packers would put the Seahawks into the NFL Playoffs. “Sunday Night Football” will also be the exclusive home to the announcement of the Super Wild Card weekend schedule which is expected to be announced towards the conclusion of tonight’s game.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.