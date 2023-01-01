(WCMH) – NFL’s “Sunday Night Football” begins 2023 with a bang when two of the league’s fiercest rivals face off on New Year’s night.

The Baltimore Ravens (10-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium on NBC4. The game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., was flexed to the primetime slot with postseason implications abounding as if the rivalry itself didn’t offer enough intrigue.

The Ravens, who have won three of four games, including two with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, already clinched a playoff bid, but still control their own destiny with respect to the AFC North Division. A win Sunday night, followed by a win in Cincinnati next week, would bump the Bengals into a wild card spot and crown the Ravens AFC North champs for the third time in five seasons. QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to start this week.

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker watches his 35-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Ravens won 16-14. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers’ path to the postseason is more complicated. While a win Sunday and a win next week versus Cleveland would net a winning record, it’s only part of a very specific equation.

In addition to winning out, Steelers fans are hoping the Miami Dolphins lose both of their remaining games against the New England Patriots and the N.Y. Jets. The irony is that Pittsburgh, winners of four of its last five games, also needs the Patriots and Jets to lose their other games. The Jets play at Seattle this week, while Buffalo hosts the Patriots in Week 18. A tie between the Dolphins and Patriots this week would also help the Steelers provided the other factors play out.

Any scenario that involves an identical record between the Steelers, Dolphins, Patriots and/or Jets would eliminate Pittsburgh from playoff contention. Because of the specifics, the Steelers have a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to fivethirtyeight.com.

The Ravens and the Steelers have played 57 times since 1996 with 23 of those contests decided by three points or less, including three weeks ago, when the Ravens won 16-14 in Pittsburgh.

“Sunday Night Football” airs on NBC4 beginning at 7 p.m. with a kickoff time of 8:20 p.m.