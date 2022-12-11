(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is on the west coast this week for an AFC matchup that will likely have big playoff implications with just five weeks to go in the NFL regular season.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) host the Miami Dolphins (8-4) at SoFi Stadium as both teams hope they can find themselves at least a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs. This game could be the deciding factor.

The Chargers are well off the pace to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs and win the AFC West but are in the mix to claim one of the three wild card places, if they put together a late-season winning streak. Currently, LA is on the outside looking in as one of the first two teams out of the playoffs in the AFC.

All season, the Bolts have traded wins for losses and vice a versa with its longest winning streak sitting at three games and longest losing streak at two. Recently, LA has fallen off losing three of its last four, including a 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Quarterback Justin Herbert is among the top passers in the league, throwing for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns thus far while running back Austin Ekeler is tied for second in the NFL with 12 total touchdowns.

On the away end is the Dolphins who have had a memorable season on many fronts and will try to make it more memorable by getting the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016. If the season were to end today, Miami would nab the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Despite that, the team’s sights are set much higher.

Thanks to the incredible play this year of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Miami is still in the mix with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown. The two teams will play each other on Dec. 17 in a huge primetime game but before that, the Dolphins will look to beat LA to keep its pace with Buffalo.

The Dolphins five-game winning streak was broken by the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday in a 33-17 loss in Santa Clara. The loss was the first this season for Tagovailoa in a game in which he started and did not leave early due to injury. The former Alabama star has had a career-defining campaign throwing 21 TDs and just 5 INTs in 10 games.

His top targets in Hill and Waddle are among the top five leading pass catchers in the NFL. The former Chiefs superstar Hill leads the league in receiving yards with 1,379 while his teammate Waddle is just 28 yards shy of breaking 1,000.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.