(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is in Arlington, Texas for Week 13 as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) welcome the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) to AT&T Stadium.

Dallas has a commanding lead for an NFC wild card spot as they sit behind the Eagles (10-1) in the NFC East. Barring an ultimate collapse, the Cowboys should get themselves back into the postseason and some of its wins this season show they might finally have what it takes to make a run.

After an overtime loss to the Packers on Nov. 13, Dallas has won its last two in impressive fashion. The Cowboys romped the Vikings 40-3 in Minneapolis, handing Minnesota its second loss, before defeating the rival New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day in Texas.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has found his stride after returning from an early season injury, throwing for 250 yards and at least two touchdown passes in four consecutive games. Coupled with the dual running threat of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott with playmaking linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys fans believe this could finally be the year they return to the Super Bowl.

The opponent standing in Dallas’ way for its ninth win this season is the struggling Indianapolis Colts. Since its week one tie with the Houston Texans 20-20, Indy has lost seven of its last 11 games, which includes two straight to the Eagles and Steelers.

Turnover has been the story for the Colts this year with head coach Frank Reich losing the position midseason and starting quarterback Matt Ryan benched for two games as well. Former Indy center Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim head coach. Since taking over, Saturday has gone 1-2 as the head coach and hopes to get win number two in an upset in Arlington.

In place of Ryan for two games was Sam Ehlinger, who threw no touchdowns in the Colts’ losses to the Commanders and Patriots. The former NFL MVP promptly returned as the starter, winning one game since.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.