"Sunday Night Football" returns on NBC4 with a top of the standings matchup in the AFC West as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at SoFi Stadium in LA.

Last week, the Chargers were featured on ‘SNF’ where they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 22-16 at Levi’s Stadium. Los Angeles led at halftime 16-10 after three Cameron Dicker field goals and one touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter.

In the second-half, LA could not get past the Niners defense and were shutout in the final two quarters. Two field goals and one Christian McCaffrey touchdown run was enough to ensure the win.

The defeat for the Chargers puts them at 5-4 with eight games remaining and they will likely need to beat Kansas City tonight if they hope to win the AFC West.

Kansas City is getting hot again after extending its winning streak to three games after a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is continuing to put up MVP numbers, leading the league in passing yards (2,936) and touchdown passes (25).

The Chiefs seemed primed to win its seventh straight AFC West title and will all but confirm it if they can beat LA again. In week two, the Chiefs had a fourth quarter charge to take down the Chargers 27-24 in an exciting Thursday night game.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.