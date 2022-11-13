(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is all about the “The Golden State” as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and San Francisco 49ers (4-4) meet in a California clash.

The AFC West’s Chargers are trying to keep pace with division foes the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the division. LA has won fours of its last five contests, including a walk-off win last Sunday 20-17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Chargers offense is right in the middle of the pack for scoring in the league, it has a dynamic duo in quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler. Herbert is fifth in passing yards (2,254) while the dual threat Ekeler leads the NFL in touchdowns (10).

Ekeler is one of many dual-threat running backs in the NFL as an effective runner and receiver. The 49ers might have the best running back that fits that style in Christian McCaffrey, who was acquired by San Francisco a few weeks ago.

Since McCaffrey made his return to southern California, the Niners are 1-1 with a loss to the Chiefs and an important 30-14 victory over division foes, the Rams. In that win, McCaffrey threw a TD, ran for a TD, and caught a TD to secure the season sweep of the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Niners are sitting with an even record of 4-4 thanks in part to a defense that is allowing the fewest yards per game in the league. The two teams have played each other every four years since 2000 with San Fran having not won against the Chargers in 22 years.

