(WCMH) – This Sunday on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” the San Francisco 49ers, 2-3, will host the Indianapolis Colts, 2-4, at Levi’s Stadium in California, for the NFL’s Week 7.

After three straight weeks of losses, San Francisco will have a chance to take down Indianapolis on the 49ers’ home turf. The Colts, however, might be able to ride the momentum of their victory over the Texans last week, even though the match-up was heavily in Indianapolis’ favor before the game started.

San Francisco quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance have traded off the position this season with Garoppolo starting the first four games and Lance starting in Week 5 game.

Lance suffered a knee sprain in the loss against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals during Week 5, so he might be unable to play. All of which leaves head coach Kyle Shanahan with a difficult decision.

After legendary quarterback, Phillip Rivers retired, the Colts now led by QB Carson Wentz who formerly played for the Eagles.

The Colts finished 11-5 in 2020 and advanced to the playoffs, then lost their quarterback when Phillip Rivers retired. During the offseason, Indianapolis traded for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz to help lead the Colts back to the postseason. But after a slow start to the season in which Wentz threw three interceptions, recorded two fumbles, and was sacked eight times, some wondered whether the 28-year-old QB would be able to bounce back from the 2020 season in which he led the NFL in interceptions and sacks.

In the Colts’ past two games against Baltimore and Houston, Wentz has turned things around. He is 36-of-55 for 625 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions through two games. Wentz has also shown off his arm strength as the Colts already have 20 plays of at least 20 yards in six games. Trailing by two games in the AFC South, Wentz will try to lead Indy to victory in an important matchup for a team fighting to remain competitive in the division.

Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.