(WTRF) — After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired.

Ben Roethlisberger made it official Thursday morning via a video message on social media.

Roethlisberger, an Ohio native, was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowl rings, and was a six-time Pro Bowler

Roethlisberger finishes fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418).

Before his NFL career, he attended Miami University and Findlay High School.