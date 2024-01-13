COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you don’t get enough football Saturday afternoon between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, fear not. Here’s a look at the remaining Wild Card games this weekend:

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, 8 p.m. on Peacock)

Betting Lines: Kansas City (-4.5), Total (44)

Once among the most feared teams in the league, the Chiefs and Dolphins dynamic offenses have gone cold heading into the postseason. Sub-zero temperatures won’t help.

The latest forecast predicts the temperature at kickoff to be -1 degrees with wind chills dipping to -30 degrees. The snow will have passed, so the field will be clear, but the chance for offensive fireworks is low given the frosty conditions.

Factor in those conditions and the health status of several starters, the Dolphins are and a difficult game in difficult elements gets even more challenging. Linebackers Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel, DE Bradley Chubb, along with DE Jalen Phillips from earlier this season, and CB Xavien Howard are all out, while WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) are questionable. WR Tyreek Hill (quad) and RB De’Von Achane (toe/rib) are also working through injuries this week.

The Chiefs can combat Miami with its fourth-ranked pass defense (197 yards allowed per game) as evidenced by its Week 9 effort in giving up a combined 104 yards to Waddle and Hill in a Kansas City victory. With a methodical mix of RB Isaiah Pacheco and TE Travis Kelce, the Chiefs should be able to outlast the Dolphins, who haven’t won a playoff game in 24 years.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr (11) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during an NFL football game at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. The Dolphins defeated the Chiefs 21-14. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Stat to watch: The Chiefs have dropped 44 passes (2.6 per game), two of which have come late in games that could have turned the tide in their favor. A drop rate of 6.9 percent could come back to haunt them if the game goes down to the wire.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS)

Betting Lines: Buffalo (-10), Total (36.5)

The Bills and the Steelers are riding five and three game winning streaks, respectively, and as such are the hottest teams in the conference. But the Steelers, behind a resurgent Mason Rudolph at quarterback, are the league’s largest underdogs this weekend. They will also be without defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt. That is great news for the Bills, who are the least sacked team in the NFL this season.

Still, the best way to keep Buffalo off the scoreboard is with time of possession. The running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are averaging 34 carries over the last three weeks, all Steelers victories. Without LB Matt Milano most of the season and potentially Tyrel Dodson after he went down with a Week 18 injury, the Steelers will try to keep the chains moving on the ground.

With quarterbacks owning a 100 rating against Pittsburgh’s defense when throwing to tight ends, expect the Bills to abuse the middle of the field with Alex Kincaid and Dawson Knox, along with slot receiver Khalil Shakir. But if the Pittsburgh defense (+11 turnover ratio) can rattle interception prone QB Josh Allen, who has coughed up 18 picks this season, this game could be close late, which is when the Steelers find improbable ways of winning.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The weather is also expected to be brutal in Buffalo, with expected temperatures in the mid 20s (wind chills below zero), wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph, and 1-to-3 feet of snow. This prompting Buffalo to put out an ad to recruit snow shovelers to prepare the stadium.

Stat to watch: Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. has only allowed one touchdown to opposing receivers this season, but he’s also the second most flagged defensive back in the league with 12 total, including seven penalties in coverage. WR Stefon Diggs may not light up the stat sheet, but he could provide Buffalo with valuable field position if he’s able to bait Porter Jr. into contact.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:30 p.m. on FOX)

Betting Lines: Dallas (-7), Total (50.5)

After the AFC completes its Wild Card round, the NFC will have the remainder of the spotlight beginning with a battle of two of the most historic franchises in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in an unexpected Wild Card matchup. Dallas claimed the NFC East title for the second time in three seasons thanks to an unbeaten record at home and a potent offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Not many thought first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love would lead Green Bay to the playoffs. But after ending the year winning six of its last eight games, the Packers qualified and have a tough task to upset a heavily-favored Dallas squad coached by former Green Bay boss Mike McCarthy.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the football during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2024, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Stat to watch: It’s no secret that Prescott has had a career season, throwing 36 touchdown passes. Second on that list is Love with 32. Love, who also ranks seventh in yards (4,159), has tossed 20 TD passes to just three interceptions during the second half of the season. Over the last four games Love has 1,075 yards, 9 TDs, zero picks, and a pair of touchdown runs.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 8 p.m. on NBC4)

Betting Lines: Detroit (-3), Total (51.5)

Sunday Night Football on NBC4 brings one of the most anticipated NFL reunion matches in recent history. Ford Field in Detroit is hosting its maiden postseason game with the NFC North winners the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

These two franchises will forever be intertwined after a 2021 trade where the Lions and Rams swapped quarterbacks with Matthew Stafford going to Los Angeles and Jared Goff heading to the Motor City. Stafford helped lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl title in his first year with the team in 2021 while Goff led Detroit to just its second 12-win season this year.

Now, Stafford will make his emotional return to Detroit, where he spent the first 12 years of his storied NFL career. Joining him is rookie sensation Puka Nacua, who set rookie records for receiving yards and catches. The Lions boast an impressive offensive with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs but could be missing rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. Detroit’s defense could make things difficult for Los Angeles in what is a must-watch playoff game in primetime.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff after an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Stat to watch: Over the last three weeks the Lions are allowing a staggering 384 yards passing per game. Prescott, understandably, had 345 yards in Week 17, but Vikings QB Nick Mullens threw for 411 and 396 yards in Weeks 16 and 18. While the Lions may temper the Rams running game, it could lose in a potential shootout between two teams that rank in the top seven in yards.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN)

Betting Lines: Philadelphia (-3), Total (43.5)

Super Wild Card weekend will conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. day when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night in Florida.

Despite the Eagles entering as the reigning NFC champions, they come into this game having lost five of its last six games. A usually powerful offense has struggled of late while the defense ranks among the worst in most statistical categories, including giving up the third-most points on average with 25 a game. Injuries to QB Jalen Hurts (finger) and receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and DeVonta Smith (ankle) could completely alter the course of the game if they’re unable to play at a high level or miss any action.

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) eyes a defender as he rushes during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Philly’s opponent also limped its way to the finish line as the Buccaneers won the NFC South title despite a loss to the Saints in Week 17 and a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. Removing those two anemic performances, the Bucs have had a relatively successful year without Tom Brady at quarterback as Baker Mayfield, who is also banged up with rib and ankle injuries, stepped in and gelled immediately with receiver Mike Evans, giving Tampa belief they can upset a struggling Eagles side at home.

Stat to watch: De’Andre Swift’s last 100-yard performance this season was against Tampa Bay in Week 3 when he had 130 yards on 16 carries. If the Eagles are to mask some of their passing deficiencies due to injuries, they will need to lean on Swift, who is averaged 4.6 yards per carry and accumulated 49 receptions on the year. Over the last three weeks, Swift has 227 yards on 41 carries (5.6 avg.).