(WCMH) — The final game on NBC4 of this NFL season will come to you from Kansas City, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

The top-seeded Chiefs are fresh off a seventh consecutive AFC West title and are now two wins away from making the franchise’s third Super Bowl in four seasons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have been the centerpieces for the Kansas City juggernaut that finished the regular season 14-3.

Since Mahomes took over quarterback duties, the Chiefs offense has been must-watch television as the former Texas Tech QB could be on his way to a second MVP award. Mahomes finished with over 5,200 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season, both league highs.

Mahomes has always been incredible in the regular season but he is even better when the playoffs come around. Under the 27-year-old QB, Kansas City is 4-0 in divisional round matchups and have lost just three times in 12 playoff games.

If the Chiefs win, they do not guarantee they would host an AFC Championship game for the fifth year in a row. Kansas City would host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium if that’s the matchup but if the Chiefs and Bills advance, they would play in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The underdogs looking to silence the Arrowhead Stadium crowd is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who come in hot after a remarkable 27-point comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the wild card round. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions and four touchdowns in the historic win for Jacksonville.

Head coach Doug Pederson, like his counterpart Reid, is a former Super Bowl winning head coach and will try to lead the Jags to its first AFC Championship game since the 2017 season. Jacksonville has never made the Super Bowl.

On November 13, KC and Jacksonville met at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10 in a game that the Chiefs won 27-17. Mahomes threw four touchdowns to four different players.

Divisional Round coverage from Kansas City begins at 3 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.