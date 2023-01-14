(WCMH) — The NFL Playoffs are here and NBC4 will be bringing you the first AFC matchup Saturday night on Super Wild Card Weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The No. 4 seed Jaguars will welcome the fifth-seed Chargers to TIAA Bank Field for the first NFL Playoff game in Jacksonville since 2018. This battle will mark the playoff debuts for young quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert.

The current Jags QB and former No. 1 pick Lawrence helped guide the team to an amazing turnaround that ended with an AFC South title. Jacksonville won its final five regular season games, including the last one against the Tennessee Titans 20-16, to finish the season 9-8 and earn the franchise’s first playoff spot in four seasons.

Lawrence and the Jags have flourished with the help of former Super Bowl winning coach Doug Pederson at the helm, Lawrence’s former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne rushing for over 1,000 yards, and new receiver Christian Kirk having a career year. Jacksonville has never appeared in the Super Bowl but have lost three AFC Championship games.

Los Angeles comes to Florida with its third-year quarterback Justin Herbert ready for his playoff debut after a 10-7 season. The Chargers ended the year winning four of its last five to secure a wild card spot and the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2018.

Passing is the name of the game for head coach Brandon Staley side’s with the Chargers ranking third in total passing offense, led by Herbert’s 4,700 yard season coupled with offensive weapons Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen. Los Angeles has not made an AFC Championship game since 2007 as they vie for a third straight Wild Card weekend win.

The two sides met this season in September at SoFi Stadium with Jacksonville defeating Los Angeles 38-10. Lawrence threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers while the Chargers offense could not get going.

Super Wild Card Weekend coverage from Jacksonville begins at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.