Pepsi looking to give away $10,000 in exclusive statewide NFL Draft contest

**Related Video Above: Excitement grows for the NFL Draft in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the NFL Draft descending on Cleveland next week, Pepsi is celebrating by giving away money and other prizes to Northeast Ohio residents.

As part of the Pepsi Picks Sweepstakes, the beverage company is unleashing a special Pepsi Draft Bus to tour around the area in search of football fans to declare for its own exclusive Pepsi draft.

People can either enter at one of the draft bus stops (locations mentioned below), online or at the NFL Draft helmet exhibit at Mall C in Cleveland, where QR codes will take fans directly to the contest site.

One grand winner is set to nab $10,000, and other winners, 32 to be exact, could see their pictures all over Ohio as part of Pepsi’s NFL Draft digital billboard campaign.

Check out the draft bus schedule below:

Sunday (4/18) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Sunday (4/18) – Giant Eagle, 4343 Royalton Road, Broadview Heights (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Monday (4/19) – Giant Eagle, 2687 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Tuesday (4/20) – Giant Eagle, 15919 Pearl Road, Strongsville (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Wednesday (4/21) – Giant Eagle, 34310 Aurora Rd, Solon (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Thursday (4/22) – Giant Eagle, 4343 Royalton Road, Broadview Heights (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Friday (4/23) – Giant Eagle, 2687 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Saturday (4/24) – Giant Eagle, 15919 Pearl Road, Strongsville (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Find out all about the contest and also apply right here.

The contest is open through April 24, with winners being revealed on April 25.

The NFL Draft officially hits Cleveland on April 29.