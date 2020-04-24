OSU’s Jeff Okudah selected No. 3 overall by Detroit in NFL Draft

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah has been selected 3rd overall by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Okudah is the highest defensive back taken from Ohio State since Shawn Springs was taken by Seattle in 1997.

Okudah played three seasons at OSU and is the first Ohio State cornerback to earn unanimous All-America honors.

I’m saying CONGRATULATIONS right now lil bro!! Whoever draft you is getting a straight up DOG but more importantly a great young man! 🙏🏾 #YoungKing🤴🏾 https://t.co/cLmlL5ITX2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2020

Okudah wrote this piece in the Players Tribune honoring his mother who died one week after he enrolled at Ohio State:

As a junior in 2019, Okudah made 35 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles while starting in all 14 games. He was named a finalist for the Thorpe Award, which honors the nation’s best defensive back.

Your skills on the field are only a small part of who you are as a person. You have overcome so much & we could not be prouder to have witnessed Jefe in the scarlet and gray ‼️



Can’t wait to watch your life change forever @jeffokudah.#GoBucks #DevelopedHere #NFLDraft #BIA pic.twitter.com/3ehD1MYckZ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 23, 2020

He played in all 14 games as a true freshman and played in all but one as a sophomore. During the 2018 season, Okudah tied for the team lead in eight passes defended, recorded 34 tackles and one fumble recovery.

The 6’1″, 205-pounder was the nation’s highest rated safety in 2017 as a senior at South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas. Okudah chose the Buckeyes over Oklahoma and Florida State.