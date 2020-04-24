OSU’s Damon Arnette selected No. 19 overall by Las Vegas in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette No. 19 overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Arnette played in 47 games at OSU totaling five interceptions and 140 tackles.

Arnette went to St. Thomas Aquinas HIgh School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Arnette earned all-Big Ten Conference honors three times and played in 53 games while starting 38.

Arnette’s Honors and Awards include:

2019: Second-team All-Big Ten (coaches and media)

2018: Honorable mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)

2017: Honorable mention All-Big Ten (media)