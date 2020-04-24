Live Now
Analysis as NFL holds first-ever virtual draft

OSU’s Damon Arnette selected No. 19 overall by Las Vegas in NFL Draft

NFL Draft
Posted: / Updated:

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette No. 19 overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Arnette played in 47 games at OSU totaling five interceptions and 140 tackles.

Arnette went to St. Thomas Aquinas HIgh School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Arnette earned all-Big Ten Conference honors three times and played in 53 games while starting 38.

Arnette’s Honors and Awards include:
2019: Second-team All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
2018: Honorable mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
2017: Honorable mention All-Big Ten (media)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools