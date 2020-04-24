OSU’s Chase Young selected 2nd overall by Washington in NFL Draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Young’s selection gives Ohio State a total of 82 first-round picks in NFL Draft history, the most of any school. In the last five years, three defensive ends from Ohio State have been selected in top three. Joey Bosa was picked third overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 while his younger brother, Nick, was drafted second overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

His family and Ohio State coaches passed along the following message to Young:

Young led Ohio State and the nation with 16.5 sacks this season on his way to winning the Hendricks Award given to the nation’s best defensice end and the Bednarik Award given to the nation’s best defensive player.

The 6’5″, 265-pounder from Maryland finished fourth in the 2019 Heisman race and was the first defensive player to be a Heisman finalist since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Young had four sacks in Ohio State’s first of two wins over Wisconsin. He also had three sacks in a critical victory against Penn State after missing the previous two games due to suspension. He was suspended two games this season for an NCAA rules violation connected to a loan from a family friend in 2017.

He had an 11-game sack streak dating to last season and his 16.5 sacks in 2019 is the most in Ohio State history for a single season.

He totaled 30.5 sacks in three years, and his average of 1.5 per game in 2019 was the highest since Elvis Dumervil of Louisville who averaged 1.7 in 2005.

Young is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland and was ranked the state’s No. 1 prospect while playing at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.