Joe Burrow make surprise video calls to Lowe’s employees in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow participated in a series of surprise video calls with Lowe’s employees in the days leading up to the NFL Draft.

The Athens nativee is expected to be picked high in the first round of the draft.

Burrow thanked the employees for the work they are doing while many others are at home staying safe. He also offered to host them at one of his future games, wherever he happens to play.

Lowe’s is using the NFL Draft to launch a new TV campaign that celebrates and thanks their 300,000 associates for how they serve the community every day. Lowe’s is the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL.