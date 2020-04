COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jedrick Wills Jr. #74 of the Alabama Crimson Tide watches on during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills Jr. from Alabama with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Jonah Jackson from Alabama went to the Bengals 11th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Alabama ties Ohio State with two players taken in the first round after Tua Tagovailoa went 5th overall to Miami.