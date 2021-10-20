CLEVELAND (WJW)– The injury-riddled Browns take on the Broncos Thursday night in Cleveland.

The game between the 3-3 teams kicks off at 8:20 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Injuries

The Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries and the short week is not helping. Veteran Case Keenum will start at quarterback as Baker Mayfield continues to deal with a shoulder issue.

The dynamic running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are out. Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is also on the injured reserve.

On Tuesday, Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), Jack Conklin (knee), JC Tretter (knee) and Jedrick Wills (ankle) did not practice.

Muni lot

Since it’s an evening game, the municipal parking lot will open later. The eastern portion will open at noon for game-day vehicles and the western portion will open at 5 p.m. Cleveland police will not allow cars to line up on the Shoreway before then. It costs $25 per occupied space.

As always, there are rules for the muni lot:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

No saving spaces

You will be charged for each parking space you occupy

No in-and-out privileges

All litter must be disposed of in trash containers

Vandalism will not be tolerated

No crossing the Shoreway

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity

How to watch

If you’re not heading to the game, you can see all the action on FOX 8 starting at 8:20 p.m. You can kick off the game early with the FOX 8 pregame show starting at 7:00 p.m.