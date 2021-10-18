CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Both the Browns (3-3) and Cardinals (6-0) showed up Sunday without their full strength but Arizona made it look like it didn’t matter.

The Cardinals left Cleveland with a big road win, beating the Browns at home 37-14.

“We should be concerned,” said former Browns’ running back Greg Pruitt about the loss.

Pruitt did not hold back Monday on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

“On top of the injuries you can’t control … the mental mistakes, the breakdown are both on offensive and defensive,” Pruitt shared. “There’s a problem in communicating.”

On the offensive side, the run game was already missing star running back Nick Chubb who was out with a calf injury. Running back Kareem Hunt left the game in the fourth quarter with a calf injury, he’ll undergo further imaging Monday.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field by team medical personnel after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains winless in the pros to the man who was once his backup in college.

Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes, which says a lot about what the defense didn’t do Sunday. It is the second consecutive week a quarterback has passed for four scores against the Browns defense.

Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and a pick.

“He’s not a rookie anymore,” he said of Mayfield’s performance.

The Cardinals sacked Mayfield five times.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals checks on Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns after an injury on a stripped sack during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

“He’s trying to do too much,” Pruitt said.

Baker left the game briefly with a shoulder injury and told reporters in the postgame that he had dislocated his non-throwing arm. But he said he thought he would be playing Thursday.

“The Browns gotta pick it up,” he said. “Everybody won in the conference but us.”

Cleveland has a lot of work ahead in a very short week before hosting the Denver Broncos (3-3) for Thursday Night Football.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he shared. “We gotta watch film. No days off.”

Denver is also coming off a loss at home.

Pruitt says Browns fans could help Cleveland get back on track.

“We need to the crowd to make it as difficult as possible when Denver has that football,” he said.

The kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium.