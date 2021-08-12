Report: Steelers acquire former Browns’ linebacker in trade

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Steelers have acquired linebacker Joe Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Schobert played one season for the Jaguars after signing a five-year free-agent contract worth $53.75 million in 2020.

There are currently no details regarding what Jacksonville receives in the deal.

The veteran linebacker previously played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

Schobert was a 2017 Pro Bowler and has amassed 11 sacks, nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 47 career games.

