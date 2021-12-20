CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you ready for some Monday Night Football? The Cleveland Browns will be, no matter who will be available.

It appears none of their stars who were out with COVID will return for the game.

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have not been activated, meaning Nick Mullens will get his first start at quarterback for the Browns.

“It is important to just find the right things to focus on. For me, that is knowing my assignment, knowing my reads and knowing my assignment of what to do on each play and where to distribute the ball. If I do that – we will work collectively – that is how the Browns are going to be successful,” Nick Mullens said over the weekend.

The Browns game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders was originally scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, but after a COVID-19 outbreak last week within the Browns organization, the NFL rescheduled the game for Monday night.

The Browns had 20-plus players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and several coaches as well, including head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Late Monday morning, the Browns announced who had been activated.

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

S John Johnson III

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (7):

CB Brian Allen

G Hjalte Froholdt

DE Joe Jackson

RB John Kelly

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

S Tedric Thompson

If the Browns win on Monday night, they would be in first place in the AFC North Division with three games to play, if they lose, they would fall to last place.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.