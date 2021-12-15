CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s unclear who will be eligible on the field Saturday with more reports of positive COVID-19 tests coming out of Berea.

ESPN reported Wednesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield had tested positive for coronavirus.

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates, @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

Case Keenum is now expected to start at quarterback Saturday.

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield is said to “feel completely normal”, per a source, but he has tested positive for COVID. Now Case Keenum is in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, with Nick Mullens as his backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

The Cleveland Browns confirmed Wednesday that head coach Kevin Stefanski has also tested positive.

According to a statement from the Browns, Stefanski tested positive Wednesday morning and immediately isolated.

The team says he is asymptomatic and recently got his COVID-19 booster.

He will continue his head coaching duties virtually.

Stefanski will be eligible for Saturday’s game if he has two negative COVID-19 tests.

If he is not available for Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would act as play caller.

Additionally, acting running back coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive.

Here is the current list of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning:

Kevin Stefanski HC

Ryan Cordell Acting RB Coach

Baker Mayfield Q

Jarvis Landry WR

Austin Hooper TE

Jedrick Wills OT

Wyatt Teller G

Drew Forbes G

Takkarist McKinley DE

Jojo Natson WR

Ross Travis TE practice squad

NFL COVID vaccine rules

Vaccinated individuals who test positive and are asymptomatic will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur.

The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart.

After that, they will be tested every week or as directed by the medical staff.

Vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person.

According to the NFL’s 2021 COVID-Related Operating Principles, the game will not be postponed.

Reportedly, more than 75 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

NFL now has had 75 player positives for COVID the past two days, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

Currently, the Raiders do not have anyone on that list.

Cleveland also began the week with 2 players out for concussion protocol: Cornerback Greg Newsom and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

RB Kareem Hunt did not practice this week due to an ankle injury.

The Cleveland Browns (7-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with FOX8.com for updates from a Browns’ press conference later this morning.

The Browns used the same coaching formula when Stefanski tested positive in January, ahead of the Wildcard playoff game against the Steelers at the end of last season.