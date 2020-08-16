Former Browns star Chip Banks shot, in serious condition

NFL Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NBC4 Jobs

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks is in serious condition following a shooting.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker says officers found three men with apparent gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the victims, Charles Pharms Jr., was declared dead at the scene, according to Rooker. The other two victims were alert and transported to a local hospital.

Rooker says the 60-year-old Banks was in serious condition.

There was no update on the other victim, identified by Rooker as Bennie C. Harris.

Rooker says the police investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools