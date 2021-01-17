‘Didn’t get it done’: Browns come up short against defending Super Bowl champs

KANSAS CITY (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns season came to an end in Kansas City Sunday evening.

They fell to the Chiefs, 17-22, in the AFC Divisional round. The Chiefs will now face the Bills in the AFC Championship.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the loss stings, adding he would reflect on the season later.

“Extremely disappointed that we weren’t able get the job done today. We had our opportunity there late in that ball game and we didn’t do it. And we’re going to share in this defeat like we share in those victories,” Stefanski said. “I appreciate how our guys battled. They fought like they do every single week and it just wasn’t enough.”

The first-year head coach and contender for NFL coach of the year said there were too many drops, penalties and bad play calls in the first half. He said it wasn’t clean and a team can’t put up 17 points against the Chiefs and expect to win.

“We came here to win and we didn’t get it done,” Stefanski said. “We’re one of 31 teams that didn’t get it done. We wanted to be the last one standing and we weren’t.”

Stefanski said he didn’t put Baker Mayfield in enough good spots to win the game, but said he was proud of the quarterback.

“It sucks to be quite honest with you guys. So many people sacrificed so much during this process of this very strange season. We’ve overcome adversity. Obviously so many people stepped up, families of players, families of staff. Everybody sacrificed so much for us to be able to do this. It’s just unfortunate for us to come up short,” Mayfield said.



“We believed in it and that’s why we’re here. Trying to find the positive out of it; We’re setting a new standard here.”

Stefanski called the play involving Rashard Higgins’ fumble near the end zone, which resulted in a touchback, “Unfortunate.” He said he didn’t see the replay so he wouldn’t comment on the possible helmet-to-helmet that wasn’t called.

“I will never, ever doubt Rashard Higgins’ effort,” the coach said. “But we have to fight that urge if it does end up being a touchback.”

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the football out of bonds in the end zone for a touchback after hit from free safety Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Despite the loss, it was a remarkable year for the Browns.



– 11 reg. season wins (most since '94)

– First playoff app. since '02

– Beat Steelers in Pitt. for first playoff win since '94

– 3rd-most rushing yards in NFL

– Lost in Divisional Round to defending champion Chiefs 22-17 pic.twitter.com/ZlRmv74sqo — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 17, 2021

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines