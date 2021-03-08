Cleveland Browns release season ticket info, prepare for possible 17th game

Fans at FirstEnergy Stadium watch a game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 34-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns sent out renewal information to season ticket holders on Monday.

The team said it is distributing tickets with the hope FirstEnergy Stadium will be able to be at full capacity for the 2021 season. The Browns are also preparing for the possibility the NFL adds a 17th regular reason game.

“Our team responded strongly to the limited number of fans we were able to responsibly host for all home games last year, and we know how incredibly important it is for our players and coaches to have fans in our stadium creating the best homefield advantage in the NFL,” said Peter John-Baptiste, senior vice president of communications.

“As we do each year, we evaluate our ticket pricing structure based on multiple factors to ensure that it is reflective of the current market, gives our season ticket members various flexible payment options and delivers value while creating the most memorable fan experience.”

2021 season ticket pricing notes: